No Man’s Sky announces a native Mac edition for Apple fans with cross-save and cross-play

Hello Games has been teasing red and green apple emoji all week, and if you’re a PC person, you might have been wondering whether No Man’s Sky was about to get a big update to its farming system or something (because of course it has a farming system already; this game has everything). But nope, it’s actually an expansion in playability for our friendos on Macs, as the game is now functional on Apple desktops.

Notably, this is not just a slapdash port; this is a total rebuild for the platform.

“Including seven years of updates and built natively for Apple silicon and i5 Intel Macs, No Man’s Sky for Mac supports cross-play, PC-to-Mac cross-save, fast loading times using the Mac internal SSD and MetalFX upscaling for console graphics,” the studio says. Apparently, it’ll arrive on the Mac App Store “soon,” but Steam users can download it now. In fact, if you own the game for PC on Steam, it won’t cost you any extra.

Source: Official site