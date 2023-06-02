Tarisland’s newest video shares the origin story of the High Elves

Elves. Love ’em, hate ’em, reference their butts as an ongoing joke; they’re a fantasy trope that will never die. Tarisland will have elves – High Elves to be exact – and their origin story is the subject of the game’s latest video.

In summary, the High Elves were born from the grace of a god who granted them their own shiny planet to live on, until a god of disaster named Asheron came by and turned the elven planet to dust (seriously, though, why does a pantheon have a god of disaster?).

This in turn led the High Elves’ deity to bring the remaining survivors to Tarisland, where a mystical forest dominated by a massive (and extremely familiar-looking) Tree of Lewin was established. For those who love their knife-eared fantasy races, the story awaits in video form below.

