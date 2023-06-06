Lost Skies takes a closer look at the lore and design of the Saborian civilization

Bossa Studios’ still-gestating PvE MMO Lost Skies continues to eagerly share its design, development, and drawings in the second installment of its Skywatch dev blog series, this time with a focus on the Saborian civilization and its whole deal, from visuals to background.

From a lore perspective, the Saborians are described as self-proclaimed gods who believed they could create an inclusive utopia free of crime, poverty, and the taint of the rest of Foundation. This idea of order and balance can be seen in much of its aesthetics, which feature a lot of symmetry, angular shapes, and sharp jutting extensions. The rest of the post further dives in to the Saborian visual aesthetic as Bossa puts together various assets for walls, turrets, ship engines, and clothing items.

The post once again features a pretty hearty mix of concept art, in-game renders, and some small video previews of the creation of Saborian ruins, so this all once again suggests that Lost Skies is very deep in development. Even so, the game is once again happy to give folks another look at what’s being created.

In last Friday's Skywatch 🌥️🔭 we introduced you to the Saborians – one of the ancient civilisations that existed before the cataclysm that shattered Foundation. Here's a look at one of the Saborian ship engines we've been working on 👀 pic.twitter.com/KOSQxRN3Nv — Lost Skies (@LostSkiesGame) June 6, 2023