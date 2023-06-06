Marvel’s Avengers coasts toward its end with a final patch that unlocks everything

Missing Marvel Heroes on its 10th anniversary? Your inclination may be to look for an acceptable substitute — but keep looking beyond Marvel’s Avengers because that is one multiplayer title with an expiration date.

While Square-Enix’s underperforming superhero game isn’t going to completely vanish come this fall, the company is going to drop official support come September 30th. As part of this winding-down process, the multiplayer title’s developer, Crystal Dynamics, released a final content patch this past March that unlocked pretty much everything in the game’s marketplace.

The studio said that Update 2.8 should give players a wider playground: “Nearly all MCU- and non-MCU-inspired outfits, emotes, takedowns, and nameplates are now automatically available on your hero card. Items that are earned through the campaign, however, or purchased through the cosmetic vendor must be earned or purchased, respectively, as they always have been. Both the shipments system and hero challenge cards have both been completely removed from the game.”

A final-final patch, Update 2.8.2, came out a week later with some hotfixes to various small issues. The title will remain playable in single- and multiplayer after official support ends this fall.

As a thank you to its fans, Crystal Dynamics gifted everyone with an Iron Man battle suit: