Black Desert Mobile is finally getting parts of Land of the Morning Light June 27

Just in case you thought Black Desert couldn’t win the week any harder, Pearl Abyss has dropped yet another trailer for the game – this time to announce and expansion coming to the mobile version of the game later this month. No, it’s not Land of the Morning Light yet; it’s part of Mountain of Eternal Winter, which came out on PC last year. And now the mobile release has a hard date: June 27th.

“Korean publisher and developer Pearl Abyss announced today that the Everfrost region and the Guardian class will arrive in Black Desert Mobile on Tuesday, June 27. Everfrost update introduces an enchanting Eversnow themed event map, offering a captivating gaming experience with a dedicated story centered on the new region. […] Alongside the Everfrost region, Pearl Abyss has introduced the new female Guardian class, a powerful warrior dedicated to safeguarding the icy cold mountains. Equipped with a colossal battle axe and a battle shield, the Guardian will fearlessly charge into enemy lines without hesitation. She delivers relentless blows to her enemies, showing no mercy.”

The new celebratory event sending players to Eversnow Valley runs through June 26th.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chs_xUM3z7g

Source: Press release