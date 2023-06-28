Old School RuneScape’s forestry patch adds spontaneous group woodcutting events

So you’re a woodcutter in Old School RuneScape now, but that’s not enough for you. You won’t stop until you’ve murdered every single tree! Enter the Forestry skill, Old School RuneScape’s evolution of punching trees.

“Today’s Forestry launch is the first part of this two-part expansion,” Jagex says. “Players will sport their best plaid shirts as they explore with friends to earn additional skill XP. While two players or more are chopping the same tree, they will receive an XP bonus to Woodcutting for each person at the tree. Many hands make light work!”

“Additional changes have also been made to the Woodcutting skill, including the despawning timers of trees. Trees will now despawn on a timer that activates after the first cut and regenerates if players stop cutting the tree before it’s fully chopped. For novice Arborists, this means that players will no longer be competing for the same resources. Forestry also introduces spontaneous events that can occur when trees are felled with a Forestry Kit. Any nearby woodcutters may participate in these events, with players encountering Remote Banking Leprechauns, Rising Roots, Struggling Saplings and Flowering Trees. Now breaking a sweat is a reward in and of itself, but this first part of Forestry will reward players with what they actually want: brand-new items and craftables. These include the Lumberjack outfit and a log basket to save players ‘two trips.’”

Yes, this patch has wood-chopping events, which is unironically something pretty cool and novel in the MMO genre. Beats killing bandits and dragons for the millionth time.

Forestry part two, due out in August, includes “new leaves, tea-brewing, and bonfires,” so stay tuned for that.