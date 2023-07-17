Dual Universe opens a summer-themed location with seasonal events until July 24

Just because you’re building spaceships and exploring the yawning void in Dual Universe doesn’t mean you can’t stop at a water park for a summery good time, and that’s just what Novaquark is offering at the Summer Celebration located in the Alioth Exchange between now and July 24th.

Players will get to enjoy activities like creating and submitting summertime decorations to be added to the location, joining in on a special live event with the devs on July 19th, and entering a raffle for 90 days’ worth of game time. The location itself also features some water slides, some beachy hangouts, and a Ferris wheel attraction, and of course the Alioth Exchange will still have player constructs for sale at various player-made booths.

Details about the event, including coordinates to get to the exchange and details on how to submit a decoration, are outlined in the announcement.