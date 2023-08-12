Dungeons and Dragons Online previews Vecna Unleashed patch notes ahead of August 16 release

The Vecna Unleashed expansion for Dungeons and Dragons Online isn’t due until Wednesday, August 16th (even if pre-orders have been open since July), but for those who would rather not wait for the expansion’s release and can withstand the dulcet tones of CM Cordovan, there are patch notes to watch on YouTube. Or better yet you can just read over our synopsis. Whether you read through with Cordovan’s voice in your head is entirely up to you.

Naturally the notes point out Vecna’s feature set like 13 new dungeons and a new raid, but most of the details touch on general updates, starting off with balance adjustments that touch 13 distinct features across seven classes and two universal trees. These tweaks include reduced action point costs, reduced cooldowns, and more generalized buffs.

In terms of general updates, standard and epic tomes of learning will check each tier of difficulty to see whether players are repeating a quest, several performance updates are being applied, the rune arm charge UI will no longer be moveable, and enemy casters will have a longer cooldown between their casts of the Comet Fall spell, among multiple other changes. The notes themselves aren’t online just yet, so players will have to look at the video below for all of the granular details until the post goes live.

The rest of the broadcast offers additional Vecna peeks such as multiple music track previews, some running around in the public area of Morgrave University, a few loot previews, and a few answers to chat questions sprinkled along the way.