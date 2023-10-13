World of Warships runs a cross-promotion with the 24-year-old Heroes of Might and Magic III

Winner of this year’s “Out of Nowhere Award” comes the news that World of Warships is hosting a cross-promotional collaboration with Heroes of Might and Magic III. You know, that 24-year-old game from 1999 that was arguably the most popular in that strategic RPG series? Why wouldn’t a high fantasy role-playing setting from the ’90s pop up in a naval combat simulator in 2023?

“Heroes of Might and Magic III makes an exciting appearance just in time for the most mystical month of the year! Six new Commanders from the iconic turn-based strategy game come on October 19 in Warships to assert naval dominance over the high seas,” said Wargaming. “Each of these Commanders comes equipped with their own unique voice-over, including original voice actors reprising their roles for Catherine Ironfist of the Castle and Sandro of the Necropolis.”

(Alternatively, you can simply pick up a copy of the HD remaster of Heroes of Might and Magic III on Steam for $15. It’s still an excellent time with plenty of replayability.)

The latest update to World of Warships added a trio of new Japanese battleships and activated this year’s Halloween event: