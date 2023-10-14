Post-apoc survival shooter The Front charges into early access

It feels like the other day that someone was asking on the MOP podcast if there were any MMOs set in contemporary times. And while The Front may be “ten minutes from now” sci-fi and isn’t an MMO, it may scratch that itch for people looking for a more relatable world.

In any case, this post-apocalyptic shooter went into early access this past week, bringing its unique blend of monsters, suburbia, zeppelins, and freedom fighting to the public. The Front squats in the “survival shooter” camp, with scrounging and crafting a necessity for making it in this harsh world. And because it does have some contemporary flavor, players can jury-rig up to 20 different types of vehicles to ride.

“In The Front, players assume the role of a resistance fighter sent back in time to stop the rise of a tyrannical empire. The game incorporates exploration, survival, resource collection, sandbox construction, tower defense, logical electrical and water systems, farming, vehicles, and other elements, creating an entirely new and immersive gameplay experience.”

The Front boasts public and private servers, with the official PvP servers scheduled to be wiped every 45 days. Until October 18th, the title is 20% off at $16 on Steam.