Albion Online opens the Allhallows Hallowed Ground dungeon for Halloween through mid-November

You might have noticed that Albion Online was suspiciously missing from our recent Halloween roundup – but it was only because it hadn’t started yet. As of last night, Allhallows has finally returned to the world of Albion – along with Bob, the creepiest boss of the season.

“It’s the spookiest time of the year – and the Allhallows event is here! For its duration you can run the limited-time Hallowed Ground dungeon for the chance to grab the very rare Jack o’ Donkey and Horse Macabre mount skins! This dungeon can appear randomly in T4-T8 zones across the open world, and can be entered through special portals adorned with pumpkins. Once inside, you’ll find it filled with blood-curdling mobs, bone-chilling decorations, and the abominable final boss: Bob. Should you withstand its horrors and defeat this pumpkin-headed nuisance, you’ll find a special Hallowed Ground chest which, along with those ultra-rare mount skins, may contain some special Allhallows Treats. These grant a temporary boost to all non-PvP Fame – but don’t save them for too long, you wouldn’t want them to go bad would you?”

Because of its late start, Allhallows goes well into November, so you don’t have to rush to get through it this weekend; it doesn’t close out until November 12th and 13th, depending on your region.

