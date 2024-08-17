Ashes of Creation’s year-long NDA-free Alpha Two starts October 25

In the Ashes of Creation community, the phrase “Alpha Two” almost has a hallowed significance to it due to how long it’s been in the works and how often Intrepid Studios has dangled it before fans. In just two months, we’ll be able to look past the flowery language to see what Ashes of Creation has to offer when its NDA-free Alpha Two begins on October 25th.

The fantasy MMO’s upcoming alpha will start with around 3,000 concurrent users and eventually scale up to as many as 10,000. Intrepid announced on this past week’s devstream that it’ll be rolling out the test in three phases: a series of weekend tests beginning October 25th, five-plus day availability starting December 20th, and a persistent 24/7 server by May 1st, 2025. Initially, Alpha Two will take place on three NA and three EU servers and feature a vastly expanded build from Alpha One.

As a side note, the studio revealed that famed composer Inon Zur will be creating the score for Ashes of Creation.

While this announcement thrilled some, others were quick to hop on the drama bandwagon to take the studio to task (not to mention dig into its supposed finances). Controversial portions of this announcement include the lack of a persistent alpha until next spring and alpha access keys that range in cost from $100 to $120.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>