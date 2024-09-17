Massively OP Podcast Episode 485: EVE’s blockhead blockchain move

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about Black Desert’s 2024 expansion, New World’s console test, EVE Online’s blockchain spinoff, a launch date for Wayfinder, and if MMO raiding could be a spectator sport.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.

