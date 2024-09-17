Massively OP Podcast Episode 485: EVE’s blockhead blockchain move

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about Black Desert’s 2024 expansion, New World’s console test, EVE Online’s blockchain spinoff, a launch date for Wayfinder, and if MMO raiding could be a spectator sport.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, WoW, GW2
- News: Black Desert brings out Land of the Morning Light: Seoul
- News: New World begins testing console edition
- News: EVE Frontier embraces blockchain
- Quick News: Nightingale releases Realms Rebuilt update, Wayfinder officially launches next month
- Mailbag: Could MMO raids be spectator sports?
- Mailbag: What are some good MMO ambient soundtracks?
- Outro
