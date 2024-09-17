Old School RuneScape holds open beta of a warmth meter added to the Wintertodt boss fight

Wintertodt. It’s not just a really hard name to read; it’s a unique boss in Old School RuneScape that’s fought with skills instead of combat, and one of its primary mechanics is players having to maintain their character’s warmth, but keeping track of how much warmth is needed wasn’t clearly defined. That should hopefully change thanks to an open beta test for a warmth meter available to try out.

Why is Jagex having a test of what is effectively a health bar? The studio reasons that this added meter represents “a pretty significant step” in the fight and so it wants to ensure all of the kinks are ironed out to “make sure nobody’s caught off-guard.” Incidentally, this open beta test is only available to PC players and not mobile players.

As for the warmth meter itself, it works pretty much like a meter that decreases and increases as warmth is lost or gained respectively would and play behavior for the boss encounter itself isn’t being changed except for a couple of different menus to ensure rejuvenation potions aren’t accidentally wasted. For those who must test how an orange-colored meter works, instructions await at this link.