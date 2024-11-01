Betawatch: Path of Exile 2 delays its early access thanks to demons of the database

Look, I have to ask: Does Path of Exile 2 have a whole lot of demons in it? I haven’t really played the game, but given its obvious inspiration, my assumption had always been that the game tries to be light on demons just in case anyone wants to make unflattering comparisons. But it clearly has database demons, and those demons have caused the game to bump back its early access start until December 6th. Stupid demons!

Of course, the newly revealed Codename Skinwalkers is less about demons and more about eldritch horrors, but they’re still unpleasant, and you will want to keep an eye on them. You will also want to keep an eye on Nightingale after the game’s development staff suffered another round of layoffs, which is not even approaching being a good thing. However, there are good things to look forward to after all, like the upcoming early access for Corepunk running a bit behind schedule but still being on track (at least if you don’t count all the delayed content). Or there’s the Monster Hunter Wilds beta that’s open and running right now!

See? This time I ended on a happier story. Do you feel happy? If so, please tell me how. Or just head on down to the comments to let us know about any tests you’re in, and look at the list of games in testing as well as our full beta news roundup along the way! If you do, I’ll be your friend! (Actual cash value of my friendship: up to $10.)

We consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s often under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions. Finally, we’ll mark games “malingering” if they’ve been in a certain tier of development for a long time with no clear path to launch.

Open testing

Closed testing

Paid access

Legit MMORPG

Multiplayer

33 Immortals: Closed testing, early access delayed to 2025

Abyss: Early access

The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access

Aero Tales Online: Early access

Age of Water: Early access

Aloft: Early access in January 2025

Ammo and Oxygen: Early access starts November 7th

Anvil Empires: Intermittent alpha

Arcane Waters: Early access

Arc Raiders: Tech beta live, launch planned for 2025

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

ARK 2: Paid early access

Ascendant: Open testing in August

Ashes of Creation: Alpha two in planning

Ashfall: Closed beta

ASKA: Early access

Battlebit: Early access

Battle Crush: Early access

Bellatores: Closed testing

Bellwright: Early access, developers of abandoned Last Oasis

Bitcraft: Alpha 2 on June 17th, 2024

Blue Protocol Mobile: Closed beta in China, full game is shutting down

Book of Travels: Early access

Brighter Shores: Closed beta under NDA, November release planned

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta, planning to launch in late 2025

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Chrono Odyssey: Closed testing, plans for 2025

Cinderstone Online: Closed beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Early access

Corepunk: Fourth alpha, early access planned for November 26th

Craftopia: Early access

The Crew Motorfest: Closed testing

Dark and Darker: Paid early access, legal troubles.

Dark and Light: Early access (abandoned?)

Darkbind: Closed beta (probably abandoned?)

Dawn of Defiance: Early access

Destiny Rising: Closed alpha starts November 1st

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha, transitioning to Steam on October 10th

Dune Awakening: Closed testing, signups now

Dungeonborne>: Early access

ECO: Early access, full launch planned in 2024

Eleven: Closed alpha

Enshrouded: Early access

Eternal Tombs: Pre-alpha resumes October 11th

EVE Vanguard: Early access planned post-November

Evercore Heroes: Paid testing, updates stopping with a focus on a redesign

EverCraft Online: Weekend-long open test starts April 19th

Final Stand: Ragnarok: Early access (officially, really)

Fellowship: Closed testing on August 15th

FragPunk: Closed alpha

Frozen Flame: Early access

Havenhold: Second alpha June 20th

Homestead: Open alpha

Ilysia: Early access

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Legend of Ares: Open testing ahead of relaunch

Legendarium Online: Paid alpha access

Lost Skies: Pre-alpha

Marvel Rivals: Closed alpha

Mecha Break: Open beta concluded, launching 2025

Midnight Murder Club: Closed testing this weekend

Monsters & Memories: Intermittent pre-alpha

Monster Hunter Wilds: Open beta

Mortal Exodus: Closed testing

Necesse: Early access

Nightingale: Early access

Odd Giants: Alpha

Osiris: New Dawn: Back from the dead, not on Steam any longer

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Palia: Open beta

Palworld: Early access

Pantheon: Backer alpha, early access planned for December

Past Fate: Closed testing

Path of Exile 2: Early access December 6th

Pax Dei: Early access

Perfect New World: Closed beta

Pow Vista: Open beta (mobile)

Project Crawl: Closed testing

Project F4E: Closed testing

Project Friendship: Beta signups open now

Project Genom: Closed alpha (servers offline, abandoned?)

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Project Loki: Closed beta

Project ST: Closed testing, open event ended

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Quinfall: Third closed beta has ended

Return Alive: Closed beta

Reign of Guilds: Early access

Rodent Rumble: Launching next year, playtest on October 11th

SamuTale: “Paid closed alpha early access” according to the developer, which is just early access, come on dude

Scars of Honor: Next test October 26th

Seed: In pre-release, test run starts October 24th

Seekers of Skyveil: Continuing alpha testing, closed beta in September

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Ships at Sea: Early access

Sky: Children of Light: Open early access

Smite 2: 24/7 closed alpha for paying members

Soulframe: Open pre-alpha planned for 2025

The Spell Brigade: Early access

Spellfarers: Early access

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

Stars Reach: Pre-alpha started

Temtem Swarm: Closed beta

Tombstone: Closed testing, release planned for this year

Tribes 3: Rivals: Early access, development slowing/stopping

Trimurti Online: Stress testing, open beta February 13th

Valheim: Early access

Valiance Online: Closed beta

Vindictus: Defying Fate: Open testing

WalkScape: Closed beta until June 15th

Waven Early access

We welcome additions and corrections to this list; send your info our way via tips!