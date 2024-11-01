Polish survival game Tomorrow: MMO Nuclear Quest launches on mobile

Looking for a Fallout-like experience on mobile with a modicum of MMO design to it? Polish studio Rage Quit Games just launched Tomorrow: MMO Nuclear Quest on iOS and Android to satisfy this gaming hunger.

“This real-time survival game will take you on a journey to an uncertain future,” the studio said. “The year is 2061 – the Earth is no longer the same as it was four decades earlier. The radioactive fallout has taken its toll on humanity and changed the lives of the survivors. The daily struggle to find food and shelter is even more problematic when you have to fend off attacks from mutated creatures and humanoids.”

Curse those mutated creatures! Bet they don’t even have phones! No wonder they’re grumpy.

As you might surmise, in Tomorrow you’ll go hunting and gathering for the purpose of building up a base and your arsenal. There’s PvP and co-op play, as well as tons of crafting and exploration.