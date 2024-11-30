Wild Terra 2 is adding a PvE server while discontinuing its legacy servers

If you’ve ever looked at the screenshots of Wild Terra 2 and thought that it looked like a lot of fun right up until you realized that it would involve some of the old open PvP… well, we have good news for you. On December 6th, the game will open a PvE server with all the same gameplay but no PvP. The down side for some readers is that the server is located in Europe, so it’ll be a little bit slower for players not in Europe… but then, that’s all the more reason to show that demand is there for a US PvE server too, right?

Server maintenance antics don’t stop there for the game, though, as the title is officially going to sunset its four legacy servers. Those servers are from the oldest days of the game and aren’t heavily played, but also have a long cluster of history of servers with bugged items and the like all over the place. So it’s not realistic to transfer characters over to newer servers in this case. Money spent on cash shop items are not tied to servers, so players can still bring them over to one of the newer servers, but the old stuff is going away.