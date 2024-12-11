New World’s Winter Convergence Festival is live with needed nerfs for mounts and the blunderbuss

New World fans waking up this morning will find the world transformed by the snows and festivities of the Christmas-esque Winter Convergence Festival as promised.

“The Winter Wanderer has returned, spreading joy and tasks across Aeternum. Visit Winter Villages in Everfall, Monarch’s Bluffs, Weaver’s Fen, and Brightwood to exchange Winter Tokens for unique seasonal rewards,” Amazon says. “Take on festive daily quests, discover scattered gifts, and defeat the wintry Frigid Folk to collect rare items.” There’s a ton of cosmetics on offer through the token vendor this year, including snacks, instrument skins, and silly winter-themed weapon skins.

The patch has a few more non-holiday notes; Amazon has also fixed several bugs with Hive of the Gorgons, the looping fire staff issue, the OP blunderbuss issue, and crash bugs; it’s also re-enabled mass-salvaging of azoth vials and ensured mounts consume stamina when jump-dashing.

Finally, as we noted last night, the game’s Secret Level episode is out, and it was pretty cute honestly. But even if you don’t want to watch it, Prime members can go pick up some of his gear to wear around in the game. Something something transmedia synergy.