Aion NA and Aion Classic EU host holiday events full of trees, free gifts, and Shugos

Ah, Christmas in Aion. It means snow, seasonal gifts, Solorius trees, and ambulatory weasel people saying “nyerk” a lot. All of these festive traditions are being held across the game, as Aion Classic and Aion Live in North America and Aion Classic EU are all feeling the Shugo eggnog. We suspect Shugos would make an extremely strong eggnog.

Classic EU players are invited to participate in several in-game events that involve playing the Jakunerk Game (aka Red Light, Green Light) or taking down enough ruddy-nosed grankers to get stockings full of goodies. There’s also a contest running for EU players that involves taking a festive photo that features a cutout of Santa Shugo for prizes.

As for Aion enjoyers on our half of the globe, events involve login rewards to collect over on Classic, an event that involves crafting Solorius trees for goodies for Live players, and coupon codes full of gift bundles for fans of both MMORPGs.