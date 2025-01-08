Finally: Co-op looter-shooter Wayfinder arrives on Xbox on January 28

It’s been a bit of a wait for Wayfinder fans who do their video gaming on Xbox Series X|S to get their hands on the game, but considering how much of the game’s history has been about things not quite going according to plan, you can hardly be shocked. But the day fast approaches when you can dive into the game, as the console will get access to the game on January 28th after a long delay (it was originally supposed to be out by last October). Better yet, you can wishlist it on the store right now!

Or you can do so after you finish reading the post; there’s not a rush. January 28th is a few days away, right?

We’re not going to recap all of Wayfinder’s tumultuous history here, but this is definitely an optionally online co-op game despite having a smaller online footprint than originally planned, so the release on Xbox Series X|S is pretty significant. You will need to subscribe to Microsoft’s online service to play in the online co-op mode, of course, so keep that somewhere in the back of your mind.