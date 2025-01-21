Diablo Immortal celebrates the dawn of the Lunar New Year

What’s better, the new year or Lunar New Year? It does seem like the second one sees more events in MMOs, such as the case with Diablo Immortal this week. Starting tomorrow, January 21st, Blizzard is welcoming the Tong-Shi’s Renewal event to celebrate the occasion.

This is “a call to bask in the fading glow of a finished year, begin the cycle anew, and welcome a new year with open arms and optimism,” which is a hopeful thing for any MMO to say. Until February 13th, Diablo Immortal players can complete up to five daily tasks to earn legendary gems, rare crests, and gold.

This week’s content update also trots out a hunt to kill a boss named Jingun, the Hunter’s Moon Gallery, a limited-time gem surge event, familiar expeditions for the new year, and a slate of class balance, with the Demon Hunter and Barbarian getting the most tweaks.