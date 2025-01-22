Eternal Tombs shares a two-minute progress video and promises ‘huge’ news for 2025

When you’ve been out of touch with a developing MMO project for a while, sometimes all you want is a quick summary to get you up to speed. With brevity and concise information in mind, Triune Studios put together a two-minute video to catch up fans on what’s been happening with the hardcore MMO Eternal Tombs in the past year.

To tell the truth, we’d say this video is more of a gameplay trailer, taking players through the different areas created and polished for the game along with a brief look at the tools the devs used to make them. It gives a feel for the game, at least.

“Eternal Tombs is a modern MMORPG with classical elements centered around Tomb Masters who shape and control the world as you play,” the studio said. “Our 2024 review looks at some of the testing and development that happened over the last year.”

The studio promised that 2025 will be “huge” for the project with more news coming soon.