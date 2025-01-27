RuneScape makes it easier for players to build boss weapons in its latest patch

Anything that makes crafting boss weapons better has got to be a good thing, right? Ideally that’s the case for fans of RuneScape thanks to this week’s patch, which has added the ability to transmute boss weapon pieces via the Divination skill.

This addition is mostly aimed for players of Group Ironman mode, as those groups may end up with overlapping weapon pieces when multiple players receive drops instead of the normal set order. “This new system aims to streamline the process and ensure a smoother experience for everyone involved,” Jagex explains. “This feature should assist GIM groups in crafting boss weapons more efficiently.”

The patch has otherwise once more zeroed in on fixing existing content and applying some smaller overall updates related to Slayer mask task options, actions for the Passing Bracelet item, Zamorak world first broadcasts, and map icons, among many others.