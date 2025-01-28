Guild Wars 2’s lunar new year festival is live with snake tail pants

As promised, Guild Wars 2‘s Lunar New Year event is officially live this afternoon. “Shed the old year and slither into the next – our annual Lunar New Year celebration has finally arrived!” ArenaNet says. “Tyria welcomes the Year of the Snake with vibrant festivities in Divinity’s Reach, where you can participate in games, enjoy the fireworks while eating tasty Canthan food, and earn new rewards. The Lunar New Year celebrations start today and will be available until February 18.”

The studio’s welcome post for the Year of the Snake reminds players to take part in the event’s Celestial Challenge track, the Dragon Ball Arena, mount racing, and firecracker-lighting adventure. The patch notes also herald event-themed Wizard’s Vault objectives.

Last week, we guessed snake-themed gear would be part of the annual rewards, but we didn’t actually guess that players would literally be offered lizard-esque tails (they’re actually pants with a snake tail attached), so that’s something. Weapons, backpacks, and a snake minipet are also part of the reward roster.