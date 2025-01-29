World of Tanks and Warships won’t let the Lunar New Year slip by without engaging

The end of January isn’t meant to be dull in Wargaming’s titles, as both World of Tanks and World of Warships Legends are observing the Lunar New Year with their respective events and updates.

World of Tanks has plenty of goodies for the taking with its Serpent’s Treasure event: “The serpent’s power is getting unleashed! The snake is about to bring you treasures and surprises like never before! Follow the wise cat’s guidance, unlock the great snake’s 14 sections, and earn Red Envelopes packed with gold and other goodies. All this just in your hangar!”

And over in World of Warships Legends, the team is paying homage to the novel Journey to the West with an update that contains ship skins based on the characters from the book. “The legendary Monkey King, Sun Wukong, has been adapted as a Commander guise, and is joined by Pan-Asian Tier VII Premium cruiser Wukong, packing extraordinary power to capture the essence of the immortal demon,” the studio said.