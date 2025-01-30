Sandbox MMO Pax Dei is razing inactive housing plots again as it launches on GeForce Now and EGS

With the early access boom firmly in its rearview mirror, Pax Dei is turning its attention to the necessary work of clearing out long-abandoned housing plots so that its active community can use them.

The devs said that this will take place today during a hotfix: “We’ll take this opportunity to perform a plot cleaning session on all shards, in order to remove inactive plots. We apologize for the very short notice, but we wanted to ensure the session occurred as soon as possible before deploying new content.”

It won’t be a bloodbath, however. There are “conservative” criteria for plots to be razed, including its owner not having logged on for 28 days or longer, fewer than 20 building pieces present, and no market stalls on the lot. The studio is also encouraging fans to start or transfer to one of the new shards, Sif and Bran, with free transfers available through the 31st.

Meanwhile, as of today, Pax Dei has officially launched on GeForce Now and the Epic Games Store.