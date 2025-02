Make My MMO: Camelot Unchained layoffs, Pantheon’s patch delay, Stars Reach’s impending Kickstarter

Welcome to Make My MMO, MOP’s long-running column where we keep track of crowdfunded MMOs, both brand-new titles just starting their campaigns and older games long past their fundraising.

This month, Camelot Unchained raised eyebrows when its studio reportedly laid off 40% of its workers. The company has maintained silence about what’s going on with the studio and CU specifically, only reiterating that it will open up in early 2025 when it has something to show.

Meanwhile, Pantheon has struggled to get its big Unity update out this week: We were originally expecting it on Wednesday, but then it was pushed to Thursday or Friday, then just Friday, and now to next Wednesday. It’s coming!

Plus, we’re watching the Kickstarters for Star Anvil’s latest Secret World TTRPG book and Retro Game Zine’s Final Fantasy XI zine.

Finally, keep an eye on Stars Reach: Its Kickstarter is still set to go live on February 10th, and playtests are flying.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

