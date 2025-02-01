New World continues to address PvP season server transfer problems while extending penalties on players

When New World opened its new PvP season servers, it accidentally let established characters hop over to these new servers when they shouldn’t have been allowed to, causing all sorts of problems in the FFA ruleset. We’re now over a week since that SNAFU occurred, and we’re sorry to report that it still seems like a mess in there.

Amazon Games announced on Discord that penalties applied to accounts who moved around to the season servers are being extended while the devs “continue removing items associated with the economy on these worlds.” The announcement also reads that actions by these players will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis to see if further punitive actions are required, while those who “did not participate in economy-impacting behaviors” should see their suspensions removed.

Judging from reactions in Discord and Twitter, players are either resigned to wait and watch as the cleanup continues, generally furious about a perceived lack of priorities and direction, or arguing that bans should not have been put in place for an error on the studio’s part. Either way it would seem like this problem isn’t going to be fixed quickly.