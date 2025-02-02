Diablo III’s rerun of the Light’s Calling for Season 34 releases following its scheduling delay

Diablo III fans who were ready to relive the Light’s Calling theme for the OARPG’s Season 34 had to sit and wait for a week because Blizzard didn’t want Diablo IV’s new season to step on its toes. Now that the scheduling conflict is out of the way, the new old season went live this past weekend and is ready for players to get all angelic on some demon fools.

For those who don’t remember or weren’t around previously, the Light’s Calling mechanic hinges on making use of angelic crucibles that drop from monsters, which grant one of three class-specific powers to any legendary item their character owns.

The season also has the usual suite of new items like a portrait frame and a pet book (books can be totally be pets), various returning cosmetics from past seasons, and the various goodies in Haedrig’s Gift. Now go. Gain temporary borrowed power. Slay.