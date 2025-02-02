MMO Week in Review: Gorgon and Phoenix

I would like to say this past week wasn’t another bad one for the genre, but I’m just not that big a liar. Most importantly, the MMORPG community lost Project Gorgon developer Sandra Powers, a veteran MMO dev who’d been open about her struggle with cancer. I’m still reeling from this myself.

Then we found out that most of Phoenix Labs (Dauntless/Fae Farm) had been laid off, MultiVersus is sunsetting, the Path of Exile franchise is a mess, Throne & Liberty announced its merge list, and Camelot Unchained is dawdling. Granted, some of those aren’t true MMOs, but they definitely overlap a bit.

Here’s some bright news: No Man’s Sky’s Worlds II is here, EVE Online is planning two expansions for 2025, and The Division 2 finally got its shit together. Hopefully.

