The MOP Up: Stardew Valley’s creator isn’t quite done with the game yet

Stardew Valley hasn’t reached the end of its development cycle. So when will Stardew Valley’s creator stop working on the game? “If I feel like it’s starting to become kind of overwhelmed with content to the point where it’s detrimental to the game’s entertainment factor, I would stop at that point,” he posted last week.

Seekers of Skyveil posted some stats from its recent January playtest, with 1831 matches played.

EverQuest II flung a handful of balance fixes and quest tweaks to its playerbase.

Age of Water published a small update with reduced debris sorting time and “a feature to switch to the group server when accepting a group invitation.”

Who is Sister Chana and why does she wear a blindfold? Find out in the latest Elder Scrolls Online “meet the character” series.

Aloft’s latest release may require you to create a whole new world (with a fantastic point of view).

Splatoon is bringing back its chocolate items from 2023 — will you vote white or dark chocolate?

Feast your eyes on all of the campaigns that Final Fantasy XI is hosting right now. It’s a lot. A lot a lot.

“We’ve been doing some internal investigation on ASA’s breeding system and we’re going to carry out some tests,” said Ark Survival Ascended’s developers.

“Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe is proud to announce the expansion of its distribution deal with Square Enix Limited,” the company said. This should improve distribution of Square Enix titles across Europe.

Prosperous Universe said that it finished working on multi-commodity contracts.

“A new update is now available, focusing on addressing load times, crashes, and more,” said Conan Exiles.

Lynked’s first content update arrived with a dynamic weather system, snowball fights, and so very much more.

Monster Hunter Wilds invites you to go wild together:

Albion Online posted a 12-minute interview with one of its environmental artists: