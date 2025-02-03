APB Reloaded and Fallen Earth servers are down unexpectedly due to network issues

Hope you didn’t have plans to dive into one of Little Orbit’s MMOs today because both APB Reloaded and Fallen Earth went down unexpectedly overnight due to a “serious issue” with the network hosting these titles.

“I want to apologize to all our players,” wrote CEO Matt Scott. “Our primary network hosting provider is having a serious issue that is preventing APB Reloaded and Fallen Earth from being online right now. They haven’t given us any ETA. We will give updates as soon as we have them.”

Elsewhere on the official game forums, the company cited an “unannounced migration” that’s “impacting services.”

APB Reloaded soft launched east coast servers back in late December, and Fallen Earth continues work on remaking the game in Unity.