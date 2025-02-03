Conan Exiles is selling an exclusive art print to benefit LA firefighters through February 6

Do you want some unique and incredible art and help out the firefighting efforts in Los Angeles, California? Then look no further than Conan Exiles! That’s right, the survival sandbox has commissioned a well-known comic artist to create an all-new piece of art and is using its platform to try to drive a charitable fundraiser at the same time.

Comic artist Gerardo Zaffino, who has done artwork for multiple comics including Conan comics, has created an original piece in his signature style that has Conan himself standing heroically while wreathed in fire. The art is being sold on the game’s official merch shop in both color and black-and-white variants, with 100% of the proceeds helping to drive a $10,000 donation to the LA Fire Department Foundation.

There are multiple sizes of this art print to choose from, but those who are interested in helping out will have to act quickly because these prints will not be available after Thursday, February 6th. Players are also being encouraged to donate directly if they can.

