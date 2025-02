Dungeons and Dragons Online’s community continues to be in a holding pattern for this year’s big producer’s letter. And while SSG won’t commit to a date for the roadmap yet, last Friday’s livestream said that the letter is “coming along just fine” and should be here before the anniversary later this month.

The livestream also highlighted the freeplay Cormyr server period, the Year of the Dragon catch-up event on said server, and this month’s cosmetic armor giveaway. Check it out below: