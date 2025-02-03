EVE Online hypes up its May 1 Fanfest 2025 and starts a new in-game event

You would be forgiven for thinking that tickets to an event in the middle of Iceland wouldn’t be a hot buy, but then you’ve not paid attention to the fervor of EVE Online players willing to fly to the country for its annual Fanfest convention. Just in case you were wondering, this year’s event is inching closer to its Thursday, May 1st, start, and CCP Games is whipping up the hype machine once again.

There’s a new video that promotes the event and the various activities occurring within the Harpa Concert Hall and the surrounding area that the studio talked up before. If a sizzle reel of people doing things set to droning EDM isn’t motivation enough for you, CCP is also pointing out that tickets for the event are nearly sold out, so if you have the drive and the finances to hang out in Reykjavik for a weekend, you should probably act soon.

As for the MMO itself, the game has kicked off a new Drifter Crisis event that is tasking players with beating back crisis sites that spawn in hisec and lowsec space to the point when a crisis resolution site spawns to drive back the invading gang. Those who participate are promised “significant” ISK payouts, so if your in-game wallet looks a bit thin and you’re keen on exploration, salvaging, and enforcer combat activities, you’ve got something to do.

