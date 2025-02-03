Multiversus’ game director on the shutdown: ‘Nobody wanted this outcome’

The shockwaves of bummer continue to ripple throughout the Multiversus community and development team following last week’s announcement that the Warner Bros battler is shutting down this spring. Game Director Tony Huynh posted a lengthy statement commiserating with fans and saying that there wasn’t much more he could do to stop this: “I don’t have the power some you think I do.”

“I hope that you can take a step back and realize that this is an extremely sad time for the team,” he said. “I am in deep mourning for the game. Nobody wanted this outcome and it wasn’t from lack of caring or effort.”

Huynh gave praise to his team after asking players to refrain from posting threats, saying, “I couldn’t be prouder of the work the PFG team did. Their endless creativity and passion never ceased to inspire and amaze me.”