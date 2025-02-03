Necesse sees over 200K players flood into its free play weekend, posts roadmap to release

Last week’s free play weekend turned out to be a smash hit for the early access sandbox Necesse, as indie studio Fair Games reported that over 200,000 players checked out the game on Steam.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the results of the free weekend,” said the game’s creator in a press release. “This success reaffirms our commitment to delivering engaging and ever-evolving gameplay experiences towards 1.0.”

Fair Games also posted a roadmap for the remainder of the year with an eye on the full launch out of early access by the end of 2025. Updates between now and then will include the plains caves biome, economy improvements, a creative mode, and a “super secret mega feature.”

Source: Press release