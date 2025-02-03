Path of Exile 1 plans a ‘wacky’ month-long event to pad the time until its delayed next league

This past week was one of broken promises and fairly broken feelings for fans of the original Path of Exile when Grinding Gear Games finally admitted that the OARPG’s next league would be pushed back in favor of fixing the early access sequel. So what are players of the first game to do in the meantime? Take part in a “wacky” month-long event, apparently.

The event in question is one that “never quite made it off the brainstorm board” but can be expected to arrive soon after the studio adjusted some of its internal resources to make it happen. As for what this event involves, the post drops some hints on its mechanics that suggest the game’s well-known ascendancy classes are complete switched around. “What does Path of Exile 1 look like when you get to play a Witch and ascend to become a Harbinger?” the post asks. “These are the questions our design team asked each other and in this event will provide you with some of our answers.”

There are no specific details provided about how this event will work or when it will run, but GGG promises that information will be shared soon. Until then, those waiting for the next league release for POE 1 are advised to brace for wackiness.