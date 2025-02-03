RuneScape’s latest patch lets players trade their interface loadouts among themselves

Ah, the customized MMORPG user interface. It’s the command center for a game. A window into the organizational skills (or lack thereof) of a player. And perhaps sometimes, a place for other players to get ideas for how to improve controlling their own characters. If that last one sounds like you and you don’t want to squint at a screenshot to see how someone else set up their RuneScape UI, then this week’s patch is likely very handy since it lets players share custom interface layouts.

This new feature is pretty much exactly what it sounds like, adding a new option in the layout edit mode that allows players to both load a UI by searching for a character name and open their UI arrangement to sharing if they so choose. There are also different naming options for custom UI setups, and naturally players can adjust any shared UIs to their personal preference. The weekly newsletter even gives several character names to search for and use immediately in case folks see a setup they like.

As for the rest of this week’s patch features, that lets players add new items to storage including buckets of slime (hurrah), updates sounds when catching implings, and makes another long list of fixes to visuals, quests, UI, and other matters.