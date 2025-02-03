SMITE 1 will sunset on the Nintendo Switch May 1 over apparent quality issues

If you were a fan of the original SMITE on the Nintendo Switch, we have some unfortunate news for you. Hi-Rez’s Titan Forge has announced that it is sunsetting the MOBA on the console on May 1st because – according to Hi-Rez – the game’s quality was not up to the studio’s standard.

“This choice wasn’t made easily or without concern for our community, however we realized that the performance of our Switch port was not up to our standards, and we were unable to provide the level of support our players deserve,” the announcement explains. “This shift allows us to provide players on other platforms better support, as well as deliver updates with more flexibility whenever needed.”

Those who still want to play SMITE are encouraged to use the game’s account linking feature to bring their Switch progress over to another platform, but otherwise the game has been pulled from the Nintendo eShop and all in-game purchases have been shut off.