Star Citizen’s alpha 4.0.1 is such a mess that CIG has cancelled the Red Festival free-fly event

By
Chris Neal
-
    
4

Last December, CIG head Chris Roberts stated an intention for alpha builds of Star Citizen would focus on “decoupling feature development from content creation and general fixes” in order to ultimately ensure they were more stable. As of alpha 4.0.1, however, that has not been the case – to the point that the studio has fully cancelled a planned free-fly event.

“[W]e’ve made the decision to forgo the Red Festival Free Fly,” reads a forum post from the devs. “This reinforces what we said in December: Star Citizen needs to work, and it needs to work well. Right now, our focus is on continued hotfixes and subsequent patches to bring the experience to a much better place.”

As for major problems being addressed, those include things like elevators and trams literally trapping people, players getting stuck in specific shards and consequently causing logout/login to not function properly, personal hangar weirdness like lifts damaging ships and instances overlapping physically and audibly, increased load times, and a host of bugs related to missions, the starmap, and item persistence.

Once again, a timeline for when these issues and other fixes will arrive hasn’t been provided, but CIG notes that “no single patch will get [the studio] to where [it wants things] to be,” and the upcoming Star Citizen Live stream will bring on CTO Benoit Beausejour to talk about what’s being done. Otherwise, it might be a good idea to just not touch this rickety build for a little while.

source: official forums via The Nosy Gamer
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2024, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised almost $800M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
Previous articleVR MMORPG OrbusVR announces a sunset date of April 6 after eight years
Next articleCorepunk releases its buildcraft updates, moves additional features to later this week

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
4 Comments
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments