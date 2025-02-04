Classic MMO-inspired web series The Guild is getting the musical treatment with a live reading February 23

Gamers of a certain vintage are probably going to be familiar with a classic comedy web series known as The Guild, but even then it’s been a pretty long while since anyone has thought about it for those of us who do fall into that bucket, so let’s review: Started by actress Felicia Day, The Guild chronicled the adventures of a group of MMORPG gamers. The series debuted in 2007 and ran for six seasons and 70 episodes before its finale in 2012, and it can still be watched to this day on various platforms.

So why do we dredge up this bit of ancient nerdy history? Because the show is now getting a musical and will first be available to audiences in a live reading on Sunday, February 23rd. The comedy musical itself is about members of the titular seven-person guild attempting to complete “the ultimate quest” of meeting each other in real life. The show is being produced by Day and actor Tom Lenk, with Day reprising her role as Codex while other cast members for the musical include Phil LaMarr, Kirsten Vangsness, and Anjali Bhimani, among others.

The live reading event won’t be starring the original cast as they didn’t want to sing live, but those who are looking to get their first taste of this musical can either buy tickets for an in-person seat at the Dynasty Typewriter Theatre in Los Angeles, California, or buy access to a livestream. Admission is $30 and $20 respectively plus fees.

