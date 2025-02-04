DC Universe Online postpones a new character leveling event over ‘unforeseen issues’

Generally speaking, when an event is kicking off in your MMORPG, all systems are go, especially if that event is going to see a groundswell of all-new characters arrive to the game. Unfortunately such an event for DC Universe Online had to be pulled at the last minute as a result of some technical problems.

The Ultimate Recruitment Event announced yesterday challenged players to create a new character and push their way to level 30 without using any level skipping consumables, with a unique reward cache waiting at the end for those who successfully did so. The event was scheduled to run from today, February 4th, through March 3rd, but Daybreak’s Dimensional Ink cancelled in the wee hours of this morning over “unforeseen issues.”

The cancellation of the event also took the servers offline briefly, but the game is back up and running once again while the devs work to correct whatever problems plagued the event and bring it back online. No ETA for its return has been given yet, but fans are promised news as soon as a new date is known.

