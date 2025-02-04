Destiny 2 Heresy episode act one releases today with new activity, weapons, and balance tweaks

It’s time for a new episode and three more acts’ worth of stuff in Destiny 2. The Heresy update arrives to the looter shooter this afternoon, bringing with it the suite of updates and adjustments that Bungie has been talking up over the past few weeks.

From a narrative standpoint, this episode once more sees the Hive and the Taken causing trouble for humanity along with yet another return of the Taken King. In terms of gameplay, this portion of the wider episode focuses on the roguelite Nether activity that takes place within the Dreadnaught and removing the massive spaceship’s its anchors from the EDZ.

The patch has also applied a host of other updates like new and returning weapons, a rework of the Trials of Osiris, and balance adjustments that affect subclass aspects and equipment. If you’re up for teaching the Taken King another lesson, then your ship is about to come in.

