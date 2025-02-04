EverQuest gives a big ol’ smooch to the return of Erollisi Day

As the page of this year’s tome turns to February, so too does EverQuest’s thinking turn to love and romance. The fantasy MMO kicked off Erollisi Day, which is crooning from now through February 18th.

The Valentine’s Day event centers around “pen pals of love” who have “started writing their letters of besottedness” while the perpetually single are doing their best to end all this lovey-dovey nonsense. There’s also the broken-hearted Rolo and treat-maker Darenne who could use a helping hand.

In addition to these quests, EverQuest is selling Erollisi Day items on the marketplace. This event is active on all servers that have the Planes of Power unlocked.