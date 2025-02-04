Love is in the air in World of Warcraft through February 17

It’s funny how the people who insist that World of Warcraft is named World of Warcraft and somust be all war, all the time never have a problem with the Love is in the Air event when it rolls around each year. This is definitely the event for making love rather than war, or at least doing a kiss emote or two at NPCs. Whatever gets you through the event… and as always, there are a lot of things in the event to get through.

This year brings three new celebratory rewards to the game in the form of the Love Witch’s Broom mount, a new living rose minion to follow you around, and some appropriately love-themed shoulders to adorn your character. And yes, your chance at getting the broom involves fighting against Alchemist Hummel, while vendors and daily questgivers are available to chase other rewards for the two weeks of the event. It’s enough to make your heart go all a-flutter, isn’t it?