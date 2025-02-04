Massively OP Podcast Episode 504: The legacy MMO devs leave behind

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin remember the life of Project Gorgon’s Sandra Powers, comb over EVE Online’s 2025 roadmap, test drive WoW’s customizable cars, goggle at No Man’s Sky’s latest update, and big feature holes in our MMOs.

