MMO Business Roundup: ESA’s tariff statement, the LA wildfires, and EA’s Battlefield Labs

Welcome back to another roundup of MMO and MMO-adjacent industry news. Business business business.

LA wildfires: If you followed the LA wildfires closely last month, you might remember the story about a Canadian firefighting plane that was grounded after somebody ran a drone into its wing. It’s extremely illegal to run drones over emergency areas like that, for obvious reasons. Well, the story is back because not only did officials find the dude responsible, he’s from our neck of the woods: The perpetrator was Peter Akemann, known to the gaming industry as the co-founder of Treyarch (the Call of Duty company bought out by Activision decades ago) and most recently the president of Skydance Interactive. Akemann pleaded guilty to one count of unsafe operation of a drone, though he’s avoided prison with 150 hours of community service and the cost of the damage to the plane (around $66,000). (For what it’s worth, it doesn’t sound like Akemann intended any of this; it seems as if he lost control of the drone when trying to surveil his house. Still not great judgment, of course.)

ESA on tariffs: The Entertainment Software Association can be safely counted on to do one thing and one thing only: protect its avenues for making all the money. So maybe folks ought to take the games industry lobby seriously when it issues a grave warning about the current US administrations plans for tariffs on North American goods (currently postponed for 30 days). “Video games are one of the most popular and beloved forms of entertainment for Americans of all ages,” the lobby writes. “Tariffs on video game devices and related products would negatively impact hundreds of millions of Americans and would harm the industry’s significant contributions to the U.S. economy. We look forward to working with the Administration and Congress to find ways to sustain the economic growth supported by our sector.”

Battlefield Labs: Finally, EA announced Battlefield Labs this week; it’s basically a testing scheme EA is setting up to bring in players to function as a QA cohort for the Battlefield franchise. Unpaid, of course, but hey, you get to give feedback, lucky you! “Initial invites will be limited to a few thousand participants with servers located in Europe and North America,” the company says. “Over time we’ll invite tens of thousands more with support for further territories.”

