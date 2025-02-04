New World is running an open preview event for its new OPR map, Coral Divide, this weekend

One of the chunks of content promised for later in New World’s current season is the new map for Outpost Rush, and if you want to try it out this weekend, set aside a bit of time, as Amazon is running a test event.

“Coral Divide takes Outpost Rush to a new level, introducing a fresh location filled with unique features and opportunities for epic battles,” the studio says. “Inspired by player feedback, for example, this map is smaller with fewer direct paths between the outposts, features fewer wide open areas, and has more controlled sightlines, which aim to create a more balanced and exciting experience. Our design team has worked tirelessly through the stages of concept creation, building, testing, and iteration to bring this new battlefield to life.”

The preview weekend will run February 7th at 1 p.m. EST to the morning of February 10th; the team is giving out XP boosters and gold cursed coconuts for participation, as well as Twitch drops for watching along. All players have to do is hop into the OPR queue for the activity finder and join a Coral Divide map to play.

“The Coral Divide preview is an essential step in refining the map before its full release,” writes Amazon. “This weekend is an opportunity to gather valuable player feedback, which will guide further adjustments and improvements.”