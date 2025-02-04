Skull and Bones’ February patch addresses faults in aiming, taunting, and job board contracts

We were just talking on the podcast about how much we appreciate it when developers add explanatory notes in patches, and lo and behold, Skull and Bones’ team did just that with its February fix-it update.

Patch Y154.2 arrived on Monday to address several community-directed problem areas in the naval simulator. Job board contracts had their required time decreased, the aiming system was enhanced, and taunting was improved to be more effective against elite warships.

“As the job board’s key purpose is to provide players with a simple and rewarding game loop for short gameplay sessions, we’ve reduced the quantity of items and targets required to complete these contracts across the board,” the devs said. “With the rewards for contracts remaining unchanged, job board contracts should be more rewarding for players.”

Skull and Bones also is hosting a trio of events this month: a bounty against a giant sea creature, a convoy escort mission, and a scuffle in a pirate den.